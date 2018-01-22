Manhunt for raiders involved in €30,000 Limerick robbery

A Garda manhunt is underway for four raiders who stole an estimated €30,000 in cash from a shop in Kilfinane, Co Limerick, writes David Raleigh.

The four raiders, who it’s believed were wearing balaclavas in attempts to hide their identity, smashed the front door of a Centra store, located on Main Street in the village, in the early hours of Monday.

Photo: Liam Burke

The dramatic robbery occurred between 3.30am and 4.10am.

Gardaí were harvesting CCTV footage from the shop in the hope of tracing the gang’s movements before and after the robbery.

It’s believed the raiders stole the cash from a safe located in an upstairs room of the premises.

Gardaí discovered a number of bags of coins on the street outside the premises after the alarm was raised.

Gardaí were conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Bruff (061-382940) or in Kilmallock (063-98018).