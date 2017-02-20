Mandate: ‘We have no option but to escalate’ Tesco strike action

As the Tesco dispute enters another week, the Mandate trade union says it is disappointed the company hasn't responded to proposals tabled at last week's talks.

The union has said it made a genuine effort to achieve a breakthrough in the current dispute between the parties.

Mandate General Secretary John Douglas says if the proposals had been accepted, action could have been suspended immediately.

“We tabled a document on Friday which, had it been agreed by the company at the time, would have allowed the pickets be removed on Friday or anytime over the weekend but they haven’t even bothered to respond to us.

“The next stage is it will be escalated. The pickets are very solid, there is fantastic public support. It is unfortunate that we have no option but to escalate it, causing more disruption to the public and more financial hardship to the workers concerned.”

Tesco Ireland said nearly 45,000 customers shopped in the 16 stores subject to what it called “unjustified strike action” over the weekend.

In a statement it said: “We again call on Mandate to accept the Labour Court Recommendation as the solution to this issue. Mandate’s irresponsible refusal to accept the Labour Court Recommendation remains at the heart of this dispute.

“We believe the Mandate leadership should endorse the outcome of the State industrial relations process which both Tesco and Mandate jointly agreed to utilise to resolve the changes to the pre-1996 terms and conditions.”