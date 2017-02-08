Mandate names five stores to strike on February 17 as Tesco claim five stores defied call for strike

Five more Tesco stores have voted in favour of industrial action in a row over new contracts.

It comes as Tesco claimed that five stores defied Mandate’s call for strike action.

The Mandate trade union says they will join their colleagues on the picket lines on Friday, February 17.

It follows action scheduled by nine other Tesco stores who plan to commence strike action on St. Valentine's Day.

Mandate, which represents 10,000 workers at Tesco says the new contracts would result in cuts to pay and conditions at work.

The five new stores due to strike on Friday, February 17, include: Tesco, Artane Castle Shopping Centre, Kilmore Rd, Beaumont, Dublin 5

Tesco, Market Square, Ballina, Co. Mayo

Tesco, Churchview Road, Kilbogget, Ballybrack, Co. Dublin

Tesco, Roselawn Shopping Centre, Roselawn Rd, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

Tesco, Unit 9 /10, Monaghan Shopping Centre, Dawson St, Tirkeenan, Monaghan

The other nine Tesco stores due to strike on St. Valentine's Day include: Tesco, Baggot Street Lower, Dublin 2

Tesco, Ballyfermot Rd, Ballyfermot Upper, Dublin 10

Tesco, Vevay Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

Tesco, Clearwater Shopping Centre, 11 Finglas Road, Dublin 11

Tesco, Rear Main Street, Deanscurragh, Longford

Tesco, Navan Town Centre, Kennedy Rd, Dillonsland, Navan, Co. Meath

Tesco, O'Connell St, Abbeyquarter North, Sligo

Tesco, Manor West Retail Park, Ratass, Tralee, Co. Kerry

Tesco, Tullamore Retail Park, Portarlington Road, Cloncollig, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Meanwhile, Tesco Ireland has claimed that staff in five stores – in Cork, Waterford and Arklow – have decided to defy Mandate’s call for strike.

They said: "In one of our stores in Dundalk, store colleagues decided not to have a ballot at all and we welcome our colleagues’ decision to take that step.

"The move by these five stores out of the 18 balloted should be used by Mandate to rethink its strategy, especially in the context that less than half of colleagues in the stores balloted, actually voted in favour of strike action."

The company said it was disappointed about the union's action "in a small number of stores on an issue which affects 250 people out of 14,500 working in Tesco".

They said: "We still urge Mandate, even at this late stage, to accept the Labour Court’s recommendation on changes to pre-1996 terms and conditions and call off its strike.

"That recommendation remains as the only solution to this issue."