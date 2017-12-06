Man,26, charged with murder of young mother in Cork

A 26-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a 22-year-old mother in Cork.

Adam O’Keeffe, with an address at St Vincent’s Hostel, was charged with murdering Amy McCarthy at Sheares Street in the city.

The late Amy McCarthy

Her body was found in a vacant office block at the back of the Mercy University Hospital on April 30.

The court heard today that Mr O’Keeffe made no reply to the murder charge when it was put to him after caution.

Adam O'Keeffe at a previous court hearing

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr O’Keeffe in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on December 13 and granted legal aid.