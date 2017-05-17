Man with knife told gardaí he was Garth Brooks

A man who consumed alcohol against medical advice told gardaí arresting him for possession of a knife that he was Garth Brooks and was “into line dancing,” a court has heard.

Jason Fay (40), who was on medication following a “psychotic episode” five years earlier, had been spotted acting erratically near Main Street in Tallaght , Dublin with a wooden spoon in one hand.

Gardaí attended at the scene and an armed detective displayed his firearm before Fay dropped a knife he had been holding in his other hand. No one was injured in the incident.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard the former chef had consumed a “substantial” amount of alcohol that evening despite having been advised against drinking while taking the medication.

Fay, of Glenview Park, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place on December 15, 2016. He has 13 previous convictions for minor offences.

Judge Karen O'Connor noted Fay came from a hard working family and had an impressive work record himself as a chef. She said she did not believe a custodial sentence was in order.

She imposed a one year sentence suspended on strict conditions including that he refrain from consuming alcohol while on his current medication.

Detective Garda Ciaran McGrath told Lorcan Staines BL, prosecuting, said he and a colleague responded to a call about the man acting erratically and were concerned on observing Fay.

Detective Garda McGrath said his colleague removed his firearm and asked Fay to show his hands. Fay put up his hands and gardaí saw a knife in his right hand, which he dropped when directed to do so.

The garda agreed with Anna Bazarchina BL, defending, that Fay appeared to be intoxicated and told gardaí he was Garth Brooks and that he was “into line dancing.”

Ms Bazarchina said her client had worked as a chef for over a decade but suffered a psychotic episode in 2012. She said he is on medication and his condition is under control. She said he was genuinely remorseful and acknowledged he acted in a foolish manner.

Ms Bazarchina said he accepted he should not have taken alcohol and should not have had a knife.

She submitted the offending was at the low end of the scale and that gardaí accepted he was acting erratically and seemed confused. He received medical attention at the garda station after arrest.