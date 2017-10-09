Man who lost his way searching for missing cattle found safe after multi-agency search

A man who lost his way while searching for missing cattle was found safe following a multi-agency operation in Co Tipperary last night, writes Pat Flynn.

The man was reported missing in the Arra Mountains between Nenagh and Ballina at around 10pm on Sunday night. He had been helping a local farmer search for missing cattle when he became disoriented in fading light.

The man was reported overdue to Gardaí and a search was mounted.

The operation involved Gardaí from Newport and Nenagh; North Tipperary Civil Defence; Killaloe Coast Guard (Co Clare) and the Shannon based search and rescue helicopter - Rescue 115.

The missing man was located at around 11.30pm. He was reported to be suffering from mild hypothermia but was otherwise unharmed.

The helicopter remained on standby while the man was assessed by ambulance paramedics. When it was decided the man could be transported to hospital by road, the helicopter was stood down and the search called off.

The man was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.