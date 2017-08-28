Man who knocked down and killed pedestrian urges road users to wear reflective clothing

A man who knocked down and killed a pedestrian in County Roscommon is urging people to wear hi-vis vests on the roads.

Martin White was driving home from a shopping trip on the December 8 last year when the fatal collision happened between Frenchpark and Ballaghaderren.

It has since emerged he was doing around half the speed limit when he hit the elderly farmer who was dressed in dark clothing.

Martin White has said he saw nothing before the impact:

"Everyone has a duty of care on the roads, pedestrians, motorcyclists, road users, anyone driving any type of vehicle," he said.

"We are not getting into the time when the evenings are getting shorter, kids are going back to school.

"For the sake of a hi-vis vest or any type of reflective clothing it can cost very little money and save your life."