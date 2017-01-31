Man who killed wife and himself had borrowed heavily from banks, daughter tells inquest

A young woman has recalled how her father stabbed her mother to death and attacked her in the family home before killing himself, writes Eoin English.

A double inquest in Cork today into the deaths of Michael Greaney and his wife, Valerie, heard harrowing evidence from their eldest daughter, Michelle, about the horrific incident in their home in O'Neill Place, Cobh, on December 28, 2014.

Despite her injuries, she managed to escape the house shortly after her younger sister, Sarah, fled to safety.

Coroner Frank O'Connell was told that Mr Greaney had borrowed heavily from several banks before the boom to buy a number of investment properties.

Michelle Greaney (C) accompanied by family members (cousin {L} and {R} aunt Hilda) at Midleton Coroner's Court, Co. Cork. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Cork Courts Limited

The inquest was told that he was under considerable financial pressure, was embroiled in legal issues with the banks, and had become obsessed with money - all of which contributed to a mental breakdown.

In May 2013 he attacked a family member, and he attempted to take his own life after that incident and was detained at the Central Mental Hospital before being charged in June 2013 with assault causing harm and false imprisonment.

He was later found not guilty by reason of insanity and was detained at the Central Mental Hospital.

He was subsequently released under strict conditions which included that he not return to the family home.

However, following a court application which was supported by his family, the restrictions were lifted and he returned to the family home.

Within two months, he had attacked and his killed his wife, and attacked his daughter.

The inquest was told today that a post mortem confirmed that Ms Greaney died from a single stab wound to the chest. She had also suffered defensive wounds to the palms of her hands.

A post mortem on Mr Greaney's body confirmed that he had suffered two stab wounds to the chest - the second of which was fatal.

He had no defensive wounds and his injuries were in 'accessible sites for self-infliction', assistant state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

The jury returned a verdict that Ms Greaney died of injuries inflicted on her by another person, and that Mr Greaney, died of a self-inflicted stab wound.