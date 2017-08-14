Man who killed rugby player Shane Geoghegan to appeal conviction again

A man who admitted to killing Shane Geoghegan in Limerick is to appeal his conviction to the European Court of Human Rights.

The 28-year-old rugby player was shot dead in Dooradoyle in the city in a case of mistaken identity in 2008.

Barry Doyle confessed to his murder and is currently serving a life sentence.

It has been reported by the Irish Sun that Mr Doyle is hoping to get his conviction overturned claiming he was refused access to a solicitor during garda interviews.

A similar appeal was rejected by the Supreme Court in January of this year.

