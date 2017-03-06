Man who killed friend in row over Chihuahuas jailed for nine years

A Meath man who killed a friend of his in Navan in a row over the breeding of Chihuahuas has been jailed for nine years.

Wayne Cluskey of Mooretown in Ratoath was tried for Christopher Nevin’s murder but convicted last month of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Another man is serving a life sentence having been found guilty of his murder in November 2015.

The victim’s wife was once again escorted out of the courtroom for shouting abuse at the dock after the sentence was handed down.

When the verdicts came in last month, she had to be restrained after throwing a plastic water bottle towards the dock.