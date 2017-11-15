Man who died after one-punch attack on Halloween night 'didn't know it was coming', court hears

A court has heard a man who died following a one-punch attack in Dublin "didn't know it was coming".

Jack Hall Ellis from Old Court Mill in Tallaght is accused of assault causing harm to Luke O’Reilly on November 1.

Luke O’Reilly lost his fight for life in Beaumont hospital two days ago.

He had been transferred to its Intensive Care Unit after suffering a serious head injury shortly after leaving a pub in Tallaght in the early hours of November 1.

He had been out with some friends celebrating Halloween.

Jack Hall Ellis was charged with assault causing harm and he appeared before Judge Anthony Halpin this afternoon.

Jack Hall Ellis. Pic: Courtpix

Garda David Morris said it would be alleged that a man approached Mr O’Reilly on the Old Blessington Road in Tallaght and punched him in the side of the head causing him to fall and hit his head off the footpath.

The court heard Mr Hall Ellis, an apprentice carpenter, drank 10 double shots of Captain Morgan rum on the night in question.

Garda Morris expressed concerns he would interfere with witnesses if granted bail, but Judge Halpin agreed to allow it provided he makes a cash lodgement of €1,000 and agrees to stay away from the Tallaght area and live with his uncle in Co. Meath.