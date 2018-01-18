Man who damaged Garda car at Jobstown protest gets suspended sentence

A man has been given a fully suspended sentence for damaging a Garda car following the Jobstown water charge protest in Dublin.

A number of Gardaí were inside when Dylan Collins from Bawnlea Green in Tallaght smashed the back window with a brick.

Last October, the Circuit Court set aside a finding that a teenage boy falsely imprisoned former Tánaiste Joan Burton and her adviser during a water charge protest in Jobstown in November 2014.

Six men, including Solidarity TD Paul Murphy, were cleared of the same charges last June and the DPP later dropped the charges against 10 others.

Dylan Collins, then aged 19, also attended the protest that day.

The scene of the protest that day.

At around 4pm, just after Gardaí managed to get Ms Burton out of the area, the court heard he threw a brick through the back window of a Garda car.

There were three Gardaí inside at the time, but none of them were injured.

Following his arrest, he made full admissions and acknowledged he was wrong and should not have done it.

Judge Martin Nolan accepted he got carried away in the overall anarchy and decided to fully suspend a two-and-a-half-year sentence.