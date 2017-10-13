Man to face court after woman's body found in bed two years after death

A man has been charged with theft and preventing the burial of a body after a woman was found in bed more than two years after she died in the North.

The 23-year-old is also accused of fraud and burglary after Marie Conlon, 68, was discovered at a flat in West Belfast a week ago.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court next month, but is no longer suspected of murder.

Police had forced entry to her home in Larkspur Rise and discovered her body in her bed.

Forensic examinations continue to establish the cause of death.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement confirmed: "The 23-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the death of 68-year-old Marie Conlon has been charged with offences related to theft, fraud, burglary and preventing the lawful burial of a body."

A post-mortem examination was carried out recently and the results suggested that the death may have been suspicious.

Ms Conlon was last seen in January 2015 and police believe her death occurred then.

Her family said she was a "beloved sister" and would be greatly mourned.