Man to be charged with murder in Tipperary six years after victim reported missing

A 49-year-old man is due in court this morning charged with the murder of Tipperary man Bobby Ryan.

Mr Ryan's body was found in an underground tank on a farm near Tipperary Town in April 2013.

The father of two from Boherlahan near Cashel had been missing for almost two years.

The 49-year-old suspect was arrested in the Tipperary Town area yesterday and charged with Mr Ryan's murder.

He will appear before Tipperary District Court later.

