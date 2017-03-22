Man to be charged with murder in Tipperary six years after victim reported missing
A 49-year-old man is due in court this morning charged with the murder of Tipperary man Bobby Ryan.
Mr Ryan's body was found in an underground tank on a farm near Tipperary Town in April 2013.
The father of two from Boherlahan near Cashel had been missing for almost two years.
The 49-year-old suspect was arrested in the Tipperary Town area yesterday and charged with Mr Ryan's murder.
He will appear before Tipperary District Court later.