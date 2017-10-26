Man to appear in court in connection with seizure of guns and ammunition

Gardaí have charged a 30-year-old male in connection with the seizure of two firearms and ammunition in Finglas on October 24.

He will appear before Blanchardstown District Court at 10.30am tomorrow.

On October 24, gardaí from the K District Drugs Unit were on mobile armed patrol as part of Operation Hybrid.

On Casement Drive, Finglas they approached a man acting suspiciously who fled into a number of gardens.

He was seen discarding a rucksack by pursuing gardaí.

The male was arrested and the ruck sack was recovered. Gardaí discovered two handguns and a quantity of ammunition in the ruck sack.

Gardaí found a set of keys during a search of the suspect and, following a search of the area, discovered a stolen car parked on Casement Drive.