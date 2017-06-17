Man to appear in court in connection with farmland shooting in which dog was killed

A man is due to appear before a special Saturday court later this morning, charged in connection with a shooting in which a farmer was injured and his dog killed, writes David Raleigh.

Father of four John Hayes, 65, was injured when a bullet grazed his shoulder and his beloved eight-year old border collie sheepdog bitch Lassie was killed.

Mr Hayes had been about to cut a field of long grass when he received gunshot wounds.

A shot was fired into his tractor killing his dog almost instantly.

Mr Hayes was taken from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

He was discharged home after been treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A man, aged in his 70s, was charged in connection with the investigation, at Newcastle West last night.

The man appear at Limerick District Court at 11.30am.