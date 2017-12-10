Man to appear in court in connection with crash that killed a man in Dublin

A man is due to appear in court tomorrow charged in connection with a fatal crash in Dublin on Friday.

The victim, who was in his 30s, died after a crash between his moped and a car at the junction of Sherrard Road and the North Circular Road just after 7.30pm.

A man in his 20s was arrested later in the evening and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station.

He is due to appear in court tomorrow morning.