Man to appear in court in connection with crash that killed a man in Dublin
10/12/2017 - 11:42:35Back to Ireland Home
A man is due to appear in court tomorrow charged in connection with a fatal crash in Dublin on Friday.
The victim, who was in his 30s, died after a crash between his moped and a car at the junction of Sherrard Road and the North Circular Road just after 7.30pm.
A man in his 20s was arrested later in the evening and taken to Mountjoy Garda Station.
He is due to appear in court tomorrow morning.