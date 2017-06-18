Man to appear in court for murder of loyalist in supermarket car park
18/06/2017 - 13:42:14Back to Ireland Home
A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of a loyalist in a busy supermarket car park.
Colin Horner, 35, was shot dead by a lone gunman outside a Sainsbury's store in Bangor, Co Down, on Sunday May 28.
The killing happened moments after he had put his three-year-old son in the back of his car.
Police say a 29-year-old man from Ards has been charged with the murder along with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
He is due to appear before Ards Magistrates Court on Monday.