Man to appear in court charged with murder in Tipperary six years ago

A 49-year-old man is due to appear in court tomorrow charged in relation to the murder of Bobby Ryan.

Father of two Bobby Ryan of Boherlahan, Cashel, County Tipperary, was reported missing to Gardaí in Tipperary on June 3, 2011.

His remains were found concealed in an underground concrete tank on a farm at Fawnagowan, Co. Tipperary, on April 30, 2013.

Following an extensive investigation co-ordinated by the Gardaí in Tipperary town supported by the National Bureau Criminal Investigation, a file was submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier this evening, a 49-year-old man was arrested in Tipperary Town and charged with the murder of Mr Ryan.

He will appear before Tipperary District Court tomorrow morning.