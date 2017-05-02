Man to appear in court charged in connection with murder of woman in Waterford
02/05/2017 - 06:06:50Back to Ireland Home
A man will appear in court this morning charged in connection with the murder of a woman in Waterford.
Samantha Walsh's remains were discovered at a property on Thomas Street in the city on Friday.
A man in his 20's is due before Waterford District Court this morning charged in connection with the investigation.
Samantha's family and friends alerted emergency services when they couldn't make contact with her.