Man 'thrown in air' after being attacked by bull at Clare cattle mart

At least one man has been hospitalised while two others are understood to have suffered minor injuries following an incident at a cattle mart in Co Clare today, writes Patrick Flynn.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has confirmed they have been informed of an incident that occurred at the mart in Ennis this morning.

The incident is understood to have happened at around 10am in a loading and off-loading area at the rear of the mart complex.

Details of the incident are vague but it is known that one man was seriously injured while two others were not as badly hurt.

Ambulance paramedics treated the injured at the scene while one man was rushed to University Hospital Limerick with a head injury.

One farmer said he saw a man being “thrown in the air” after being attacked by a bull or bullock.

The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed they have been notified of the incident and that a formal investigation in to the matter is now underway.

A person at Clare Marts said this evening there was no one available to comment on the incident.