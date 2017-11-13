Man taken to hospital following seven car pile-up in Wicklow
One man has been taken to hospital following a seven car pile-up in Wicklow.
The collision happened on the N11 Wexford-Dublin Road northbound before J12 Newtownmountkennedy.
A man in his late 40s had to be cut from his car and was taken to St Vincent's Hospital with non-life threatening inquires.
The road has since reopened.
AA Roadwatch is reporting that traffic is still slow passing Junction 14.
