Man suspected of firearm possession arrested at Connolly Station
A man aged in his 20s has been arrested at Connolly Station in Dublin in connection with the possession of a firearm.
Gardaí boarded the 15:20 train from Connolly to Belfast this afternoon and arrested the suspect.
He is being detained at Store street garda station.
The train was delayed for 15 minutes while the operation, which is ongoing, was carried out.
