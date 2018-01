Here is Ireland's cleanest town for 2017 A special €40,000 public sculpture is to be commissioned for the town to mark the achievement.

Teenage boy attacked by three masked men in garage forecourt A teenage boy is recovering in hospital after he was attacked by three masked men in a garage forecourt in Co Clare this evening.

Sheep produces FIVE lambs in midst of howling Storm Eleanor Storm Eleanor may have come and gone but for one County Antrim farmer January 3 will certainly be a memorable occasion.

Latest: Terrorism link probed after man killed and two injured in 'random and unprovoked' Dundalk attacks Latest: Detectives investigating the murder of a Japanese man during a series of random attacks in Dundalk, Co Louth have said terrorism is one line of inquiry.

Battered and bruised father-of-one appears in court charged with attempted robbery of Dublin pub A father-of-one charged over a botched raid at a pub in Dublin on New Year’s Day needed 30 stitches to his head and suffered two fractured ribs, a court has heard.