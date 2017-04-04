Man struck by Luas tram in Dublin

A man has been injured after being struck by a Luas tram in Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at Stephen's Lane at 1.45pm.

It is understood the Luas was travelling from Tallaght towards the city when the incident happened.

The red line has now been closed at Heuston Station as a result.

The man has been brought to St James Hospital where his condition is said to be not serious.