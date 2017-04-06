Man stable in hospital after student kayakers rescue man from River Shannon

By David Raleigh

A group of student kayakers have been hailed for their heroic efforts in helping to save the life of a man who entered a section of the River Shannon today.

The man, aged in his 30s, went into the Abbey River near Sarsfield House, around 1.30pm.

A group of kayakers attached to a local water sports company, who were on the river at the time, went to the man's aid.

A bystander said: "They pulled him to the side of the river and held him afloat until rescuers came."

Student kayakers carry out river rescue in Limerick city https://t.co/FnsL6pFDJT pic.twitter.com/gjGXUQHAqY — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) April 6, 2017

Firefighters attached to Limerick City & County Fire and Rescue Service -- who responded to the emergency call on their rescue boat 'Fireswift' -- recovered the man from the kayakers.

A source said: "The boat brought him to the Curraghgower boat club slipway."

A HSE ambulance crew who also responded to the alert took the man to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is believed to be stable.