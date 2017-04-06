Man stable in hospital after student kayakers rescue him from River Shannon

By David Raleigh

A group of kayakers have been hailed for their heroic efforts in helping to save the life of a man who entered a section of the River Shannon today.

The man, aged in his 30s, went into the Abbey River near Sarsfield House, around 1.30pm.

A group of young kayakers who were training with Neville Watersports, went to the man's aid.

A bystander said: "They pulled him to the side of the river and held him afloat until rescuers came."

Firefighters attached to Limerick City & County Fire and Rescue Service -- who responded to the emergency call on their rescue boat 'Fireswift' -- recovered the man from the kayakers.

A source said: "The boat brought him to the Curraghgower boat club slipway."

Student kayakers carry out river rescue in Limerick city https://t.co/FnsL6pFDJT pic.twitter.com/gjGXUQHAqY — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) April 6, 2017

Dave Neville, Neville Watersports, said: "We had a school group in the river at the time and the man went into the river near them.

"He went in face first and he was laying face down in the river."

Mr Neville said one of his instructors Dara Heston, supported by a trainee instructor, pulled the man from the river and helped stabilise him until emergency service responders arrived.

"It could have been a lot worse. If they hadn't been there he may have gone under."

A HSE ambulance crew who responded to the alert took the man to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is believed to be stable.