Man stabbed to death in Dublin, Gardaí make one arrest

A man has been stabbed to death in Dublin tonight.

Gardaí in Raheny say the fatal stabbing happened at a house on Harmonstown Road, Artane, Dublin 5 at around 7.40pm this evening.

A man in his 40s was stabbed and was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is being held at Clontarf Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation.