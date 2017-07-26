Man stabbed in Co Wicklow

A man has been stabbed in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in the Templecarraig area at around 9.30pm last night.

A man in his 20s was taken to St Vincent's Hospital with stab wounds and the scene is currently being preserved for examination.

No arrests have yet been made.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Greystones Garda Station on (01) 666 5800.