Man stabbed a number of times in back of head in Derry

A 47-year-old man has been stabbed a number of times in Derry.

Three people are being questioned by police following the incident in the Dungiven Road area last night.

Two males, aged 31 and 32, and a 32-year-old woman were detained following reports that a man had been stabbed a number of times in the back of the head at around 11.40pm.

Police in the North say the man has been treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged.

The arrested individuals remain in custody and anyone with information is asked to contact police.