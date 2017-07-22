Man shot in the legs in 'paramilitary style shooting' in Belfast

A 30-year-old man was shot in both legs in Belfast early this morning in what police are calling a "paramilitary style shooting".

The man was walking down Henry Place when he was attacked by two men at around 1.30am. He was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

Police said the shooting was "yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence".

In a separate incident on Friday, a man fired two shots on a business premises in the Annvale Road area of Keady.

Two men in a white Hyundai drove onto the premises at 5.25pm, before one got out and fired two shots. No one was injured.

Police believe they found the same Hyundai which had been burnt out, just 20 minutes later on the Dundrum Road in Tassagh.

Anyone with information on the incidents should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or the police non-emergency number 101.

They are asked to quote reference 110 22/07/17 for the Belfast shooting, or 1011 21/07/17 for the incident in Keady.