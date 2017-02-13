Man shot in head through living room window was hit in hail of 20 bullets

A man critically injured when he was shot through a living room window was hit in the head in a hail of at least 20 bullets, police have said.

Detectives said an automatic weapon may have been used in shooting in the Craigavon area in the early hours of Monday.

The 31-year-old victim is in a critical condition in hospital. The incident took place in the Carrigart Crescent area of Craigavon.

The detective leading the attempted murder investigation described the attack as "very orchestrated and carefully planned".

PSNI Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said officers were not clear on the motive.

He said a Skoda Octavia used in the murder bid had been stolen in the Dublin area in December last year and had subsequently been fitted with fake plates. The vehicle was found burned out just over a mile away in the New Line area of Lurgan.

"We are genuinely unclear on the motive," said the detective.

"Someone must know what the background to this was - why was this person targeted?

"It was a very orchestrated, carefully planned attack."

Mr Burrows appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

"We need your help in solving this crime," he said.

"At least 20 rounds were fired into that living room window, one hitting the man in the head.

"He has received one gunshot wound to the head - he is in a critical condition, those injuries are life threatening."