Man shot in Dublin identified as cousin of crime boss Garry Hutch

A man shot in Dublin last night is reportedly the cousin of crime boss Gary Hutch.

25-year-old Eddie Staunton was knocked down with a car before being shot at around 10pm.

Gardaí who are appealing for witnesses say the attack happened at Liberty House on Railway Street, near Connolly Station.

Mr Staunton was taken to the Mater Hospital where he is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are keeping an open mind as to the motive for the shooting.