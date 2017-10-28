Man shot in 'brutal attack' in Antrim

A man has been shot in the knee in a "brutal attack" in Newtownabbey, County Antrim, police have said.

The 30-year-old man was approached by three men in an alley in Bawnmore Park on Friday night.

One of the assailants produced a gun and fired a single shot at the victim, before the three men then fled.

PSNI Detective Inspector Conor McStravick said: "Whilst these injuries are not life threatening, this was a brutal attack.

It is yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anyone who has information which may assist police enquiries, to contact Criminal Investigation Branch detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1330 27/10/17.

"Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111."