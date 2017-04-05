Man set for court appearance after fatal crash between car and teleporter in Kerry

A man in his 60s who was detained at Listowel Garda Station in connection with the death of a male in his 70s is scheduled to appear before Tralee District Court at 10.30am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at Rattoo in Ballyduff, Co Kerry at about 8.45am yesterday morning a collision between a car and a teleporter.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men were farmers and it is understood that they knew one another.

A post mortem is due to be carried out on his remains today.