Man seriously injured in car accident on M1 motorway
06/06/2017 - 07:13:13Back to Ireland Home
A man in his 30s has been seriously injured in a crash in Co Louth.
The two-car collision happened on the M1 outside Drogheda at around 1.30am this morning.
The man has been removed to Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital.
The motorway is closed in the northbound direction between junctions 13 and 14.
LOUTH: The M1 Dublin/Belfast Rd northbound is closed between J13 Dunleer and J14 Ardee due to an incident. https://t.co/C56x2eWL7G— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 6, 2017