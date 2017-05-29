Man seriously injured after car crashes into sign in Limerick

A man is believed to have been seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Limerick, writes David Raleigh.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene, near the Clondrinagh Roundabout, on the outskirts of the city, early this morning.

Gardaí have closed the N18 Limerick to Ennis dual carriageway both ways following the collision.

It is understood the man had to be cut from a vehicle after it left the road and crashed into a sign post.

Three units from Limerick Fire and Rescue Service, and HSE paramedics were dispatched to the incident.

Gardaí at Mayorstone are investigating.

According to AA Roadwatch the N18 between the Clondrinagh Roundabout and the Coonagh Roundabout is likely to remain closed until at least 11am.

Diversions are in operation via the Old Cratloe Rd and Thomandgate.