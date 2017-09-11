Man seriously injured after being shot 'a number of times' in Dublin

A man has been shot in Dublin tonight.

A man in his 30s was seriously injured in the shooting at Wheatfield Avenue in Clondalkin.

It is reported that the 36-year-old man was shot a number of times.

Officers were called to the incident at 9.40pm.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scenewhich is sealed off for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Ronanastown Garda Station on 01 666 7700.