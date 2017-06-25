Man seriously injured after being 'ejected out back window' of car in Limerick

Gardaí are looking to speak to three people about a road crash in which a man was thrown from a car on impact with a ditch in Co Limerick, this Sunday afternoon, writes David Raleigh.

The man, aged in his mid 30s, was "ejected out the car's back window" during the impact after the car lost control shortly before 2pm, according to a reliable source.

The man sustained "serious head injuries" in the single vehicle collision.

The crash occurred about 500 yards from the Woodlands House Hotel on a straight stretch the Croom to Adare (R516) road.

Emergency services received a 999 alert at 2pm that the car had rolled over and that there may be casualties on board with serious injuries.

When emergency services arrived at the scene they discovered a man lying in the middle of the road with serious head injuries. Gardaí believe there were three other males in the car who left the scene through some fields in the area.

"He was lying in the middle of the road. There was a lot of blood. We believe there were three others in the car and that they left the scene through some fields," a source said.

"It was a bad enough crash and he has a bad head injury."

The injured man was conscious at the scene and spoke to gardaí.

Limerick Fire Control received a 999 alert at 2pm and dispatched one unit from Limerick City and two units from Rathkeale to the scene.

Two ambulances and gardaí also responded to the scene.

The injured man was initially treated at the scene by emergency service personnel before he was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment and observation.

Gardaí at Croom and Newcastle West are investigating.