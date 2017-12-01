Man sent for trial accused of harassment of Sharon Ni Bheolain

By Tom Tuite

A Dublin man has been served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial accused of harassing RTE’s Sharon Ni Bheolain as well as child porn offences.

Conor O’Hora, 40, from Heather Walk, Portmarnock, Dublin has been charged with harassment of the RTE news reader at various locations within the State from Oct. 20 2013 until Feb. 16, 2014.

He also has two other charges for possessing child pornography in text communications and images over the same time period.

He was charged in October and faced his second hearing when he appeared before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court on Friday. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed that Mr O’Hora was to face trial on indictment, meaning a trial before a Circuit Court judge and jury.

A book of evidence was served on him today.

A state solicitor told Judge Walsh that the DPP consented to Mr O’Hora being returned for trial to the present sitting of the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on the three charges in the book of evidence.

Judge Walsh granted the return for trial order and told Mr O’Hora, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, that he will face his next hearing at the circuit court on Dec. 21.

Holding the book of evidence, he sat in the defendant’s bench looking downward.

Judge Walsh acceded to defence solicitor Philip Hannon’s request to grant legal aid and to make an order for disclosure of any video evidence. The judge also cautioned Mr O’Hora that if he intended to use an alibi in his defence he must notify the prosecution within 14 days.

The accused, dressed in a light grey sweater, blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, nodded, and then said “I do yeah,” when asked if her understood.

The prosecution agreed he could be sent forward for trial on the same bail terms set at his first hearing on Oct. 20 last.

The RTE newsreader was not present of the proceedings.

At the defendant’s first appearance, the district court heard “in reply to the charge after caution the accused had nothing to say and was handed a copy of the three charges”. Evidence of the man’s arrest and the DPP’s directions was given by Garda Padraic Hanley.

There has been no Garda objection to bail subject to him residing at his present address and having no contact with anyone involved in the investigation.

Bail was set in his own bond of €1,000 and he has been warned by the court that he must commit no offence, be of good behaviour, reside at his address and in the event of any change gardai had to be notified, and have no contact “directly or indirectly” with the injured party or others involved in the investigation.

Mr O’Hora has given an undertaking to comply with the terms. In relation the charges involving children the judge had said at the first hearing that there were the usual reporting restrictions otherwise the case would be treated like any other.