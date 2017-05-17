Man rushed to hospital after serious accident on Cork to Kerry road

By Eoin English

A man who was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Co Cork this morning has been rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

A section of the main N22 Cork to Killarney road was closed to traffic for about two hours following the accident west of Macroom early this morning. The road has now re-opened to traffic.

The man was the driver of a car which was in collision with a truck on a stretch of the road between Macroom and Ballyvourney.

The car flipped onto its roof.

The accident happened in the townland of Coolnacaheragh, on a section of road which has a series of dangerous bends.

Forensic collision investigators and emergency services are still at the scene. Traffic remains very heavy on approach, so some continued delays may be encountered.