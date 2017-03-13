Man rescued from Grand Canal after cycling into water
13/03/2017 - 09:11:18Back to Ireland Home
A man was rescued from Dublin's Grand Canal last night after accidentally cycling into the water.
Firefighters from Dolphin's Barn, Tara Street, and Donnybrook attended the scene.
The incident reportedly happened at a lock on Leeson Street.
Reports state that the man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Firefighters from Dolphin's Barn, HQ & Donnybrook stns have taken 1 person from the canal at Leeson St lock tonight #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/BiD50BwZCs— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 12, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here