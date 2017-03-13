Man rescued from Grand Canal after cycling into water

A man was rescued from Dublin's Grand Canal last night after accidentally cycling into the water.

Firefighters from Dolphin's Barn, Tara Street, and Donnybrook attended the scene.

The incident reportedly happened at a lock on Leeson Street.

Reports state that the man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
