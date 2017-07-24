Man rescued by helicopter after fall on Cliffs of Moher

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling at the Cliffs of Moher in Co Clare, reports Pat Flynn.

The man had been visiting the popular beauty spot with a friend and a young child at the time.

The alarm was raised at around 1.00pm when the ambulance service was alerted to an incident on the Burren Way walking route that follows a cliff trail.

An ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit were sent to the scene.

As the area is not accessible by vehicles, paramedics sought assistance from the Irish Coast Guard to recover the casualty. The Doolin unit of the volunteer service responded to assist.

After assessing the man’s injuries, paramedics decided that he should be airlifted to hospital.

Over 90 minutes after the alarm was first raised the Shannon based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, was called to assist with the evacuation of the casualty. Coast Guard volunteers cleared and secured a landing site for the helicopter.

It’s understood the man sustained leg and back injuries. He was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) for treatment. While believed to be serious, the man’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The journey by road to UHL is about 80kms and would likely taken about 90 minutes. The helicopter was able to complete the journey in about 15 minutes.