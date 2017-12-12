Man remanded in custody on charges connected with prison officer's death

A man has appeared in court in the North on charges related to the murder of prison officer David Black.

The 41-year-old was arrested in Armagh today following his extradition from the Republic of Ireland, police said.

He was arrested for alleged offences of aiding and abetting murder; membership of a proscribed organisation; commissioning and instigating preparatory acts of terrorism; and committing and assisting acts of terrorism.

He appeared before Armagh Magistrates' Court today and was remanded in custody until January 12, a Police Service of Northern Ireland statement said.

Mr Black was gunned down on a motorway near Lurgan in Co Armagh as he made his way to work in November 2012.