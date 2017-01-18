Man remanded in custody after denying murder of Gareth Hutch

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Gareth Hutch.

Mr Hutch, a nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, was shot dead while getting into his car outside his home in Dublin’s north inner city last May.

Thomas Fox of Rutland Court, Dublin 1, was charged with his murder this morning and brought to court a short time ago.

Judge Victor Blake was told he said “not guilty” when the charge was put to him.

The 29-year-old was previously charged with possession of a handgun at the scene the day before the alleged murder, but that was struck out today.

A bail application for a person accused of murder can only be heard before the High Court so he was remanded in custody for a week.