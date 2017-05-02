Man remanded after allegedly threatening priest with a knife

A man has been remanded in custody after allegedly threatening a priest with a knife after Mass in the North.

The 41-year-old was arrested following the incident in a Catholic church in Carnlough, Co Antrim, on Sunday, the PSNI have confirmed.

It is alleged the man followed the priest into a sideroom of the church after the service and threatened him with a knife.

The PSNI said the man has been charged with possessing an article with blade or point in a public place, threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon with intent.

A judge at Ballymena Magistrates Court remanded him in custody on Monday.