Man refused bail after Gardaí find €1.2m in his car in Co Carlow

A man has been refused bail after he was charged with attempting to launder over €1.2m.

The cash was seized during a random car search at a Garda checkpoint on Friday in Ballyvergal, in Carlow as part of Operation Thor.

He was arrested on suspicion of committing an offence under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

John Fitzgerald of Woodbrook Place, Green Lane, Carlow was remanded on bail after he was considered to be a flight risk due to the serious nature of the offence.

He appeared before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court earlier this morning where he was remanded to Cloverhill prison to appear in the District court there next Friday.