Man refused bail after appearing in court in connection with €3.8m drugs seizure

A man has appeared in court in connection with a drugs seizure in Meath worth €3.8m.

30-year-old Richard Folann, from Clinstown, Stamullen, appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this afternoon charged with two counts of possession and two counts of possession with intent to sell and supply.

The accused was arrested at his home on Thursday following the discovery of 160 kilograms of cannabis and MDMA.

Justice Michael Walsh denied Mr Folan bail due to the serious nature of the charges and remanded him in custody until he is due to reappear at Cloverhill District Court next Friday.