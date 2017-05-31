Man reaches €1m settlement in traffic accident case against his wife

A 71-year-old man who was injured when a car driven by his wife crashed into the back of a bin truck has settled his High Court action for €1m, writes Ann O'Loughlin.

Farmer Patrick Meehan suffered severe injuries in the accident five years ago.

His Counsel Frank Callinan SC told Mr Justice Anthony Barr Mr Meehan still needs a crutch to walk and now needs 24-hour care.

Farmer and retired lorry diver Patrick Meehan of Gortward, Mountcharles, Co Donegal had sued his wife Marie Meehan of the same address as a result of the accident on December 18, 2012 when it was claimed the car Mrs Meehan was driving suddenly and without warning collided with the rear of a rubbish truck which was parked on the hard shoulder near Grange, Co Sligo.

It was claimed there was a failure to have any or any proper regard for the presence of Mr Meehan as a front seat passenger in the car and a failure to see or respond adequately to the presence of the truck which was parked on the hard shoulder on the same side of the road upon which Mrs Meehan was driving.

Marie Meehan outside court today. Pic: Courtpix.

It was claimed Mr Meehan sustained severe injuries including several fractures and also sustained significant cognitive impairment as a result of the road traffic accident.

Liability was admitted in the case.

Counsel told Mr Justice Barr there was a complex medical issue in the case. Mr Callinan said his side contended the cognitive decline in Mr Meehan was related to the trauma of the accident while the other side disputed this and claimed there was a pre exisitng degenerative condition.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Barr said the very stark conflict in the medical evidence represented a very big risk in the case.

The amount offered he said would go a long way towards looking after Mr Meehan and on balance the judge said it was best to take the offer.

The court heard Mrs Meehan and the Meehan family were happy with the offer.