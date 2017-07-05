Man quizzed after almost €1m worth of cannabis seized at Dublin Port

A man in his 50s in being questioned in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, in connection with the seizure of almost €1m worth of cannabis at Dublin Port.

He was detained on the Offaly-Tipperary border in Moneygall today after the drugs were found in a haulage vehicle containing farm machinery on Friday. The cannabis was hidden in the farm machinery.

Gardaí say it was part of an on-going operation to target gangland crime, and praised the "invaluable assistance" provided by Revenues’ Customs scanning system which was crucial to the detection of the cannabis.

An image of the drugs seized at Dublin Port, provided by An Garda Síochána.

It was the second major cannabis seizure in the space of a week. Drugs with a street value of up to €350,000 were seized in Kerry on Monday after gardaí from Listowel discovered what the described as a "sophisticated grow house" in Moyvane.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene, but has since been released. A file is being prepared for the DPP.